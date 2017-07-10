Corvette-Driving Reverend Arrested in Florida for Allegedly Waving Gun in Road Rage Incident

Someone's been watching a little too much Preacher. A North Carolina minister was arrested in Florida after waving a gun at another vehicle while driving through Florida in a red Chevrolet Corvette last Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

35-year-old Reverend William Rian Adams, rector of the Calvary Episcopal Church in Fletcher, North Carolina, was booked by the Martin County Sheriff's Office on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to an account of the police report published by WPTV West Palm Beach, Adams was driving his red Corvette down Florida's Turnpike near Palm City when he attempted to brake-check a blue Chevy Silverado that was close behind him. As the Silverado's driver attempted to pass the Corvette, Adams then reportedly produced a Glock 22 and pointed it at the truck's two occupants. The driver of the truck said he then called the authorities and gave the Corvette some space, in order to follow it from a distance until police arrived.

When state troopers pulled Adams over, however, he reportedly said the Silverado's occupants had been harassing him, yelling at him and hurling a soda bottle at his car. He also denied pulling a gun on the truck, claiming that his pistol had remained beneath the passenger's seat the whole time.

Adams was booked into the Martin County Jail after the incident, then released on a $15,000 bond, according to ABC Local 10.