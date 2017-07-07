Is The Last Chevrolet C5 Corvette Ever Made Worth a Cool $1 Million to You?

Before we dig into what it says about the world today that someone thinks they'll get away with slapping a $1 million price tag on an automatic 2004 Chevy Corvette—and let's face it, they just might—remember that the collector's market often charges seven figures for special one-off and production line bookend 'Vettes.

That said, take a look at this million-dollar Buyavette listing for what's reportedly the last C5 Corvette ever made and you tell us if thirteen years is enough time for the product of some of General Motors' best and worst tendencies to rise to the value of, say, a flawless 1969 C3 ZL1. Because honestly, there's probably a case to be made for both sides.

Let's start with the basics. It's a regular old 2004 Corvette coupe in all its composite-paneled, leaf-sprung glory, finished in a fetching shade of LeMans Blue and equipped with the standard 350-horsepower LS1 and [sigh] an automatic transmission. It does not appear that Dale Earnhardt Jr. owned or drove it at any time. Also, oof: the car may be described as a time capsule, but that interior is a sad reminder that some things are better left in the past.