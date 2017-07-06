Chevrolet's Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Powered Colorado ZH2 Undergoing Testing at Fort Carson
Apparently, the truck can also power five to ten homes.
The U.S. Army recently tested GM's Hydrogen fuel cell-powered Colorado at Fort Carson, Colorado, and the feedback was apparently quite positive. As you can see in the video below, the Army TARDEC guys really took a liking to the advanced powertrain. According to Colonel Kevin Vanyo, his soldiers have taken a liking to the Multimatic DSSV suspension transferred over from the Chevy Colorado ZR2 in addition to the hydrogen fuel cell power.
According to GM engineers, the ZH2 is capable of powering five to ten single-family homes, thanks to the mind-blowing 25,000-watt output connection in the rear of the vehicle. Unlike many other alternatively-powered vehicles, however, the Colorado ZH2 is a little slow off the line, with a 0-60 mph time of around 16 seconds and a top speed of 62 miles per hour. Still, the vehicle accelerates way quicker than the prehistoric Humvee did when equipped with its wimpy diesel engine and loaded down with armor.
In order to navigate the rough terrain associated with combat, GM has given the Chevy Colorado ZH2 37-inch tires, a 48-degree approach angle, a 39-degree departure angle, and 12 inches of ground clearance. Still, the Army made it clear this testing isn't as much about the vehicle's capabilities as it it about the hydrogen fuel cell powertrain and future applications—which have far greater potential to remake the military's capabilities. After all, badass off-roaders have been part of the worlds' armies for years. Hydrogen-powered cars? That's another story.
