Ford Builds 545 Horsepower Fighter Jet-Inspired F-150 Raptor
The Raptor will be auctioned off at EAA Gathering of Eagles in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
The Ford F-150 Raptor continues to sell like gangbusters accounting for 10 percent of Ford F-150 sales this year. With this in mind, the Ford F-150 Raptor has been a great marketing tool for other entities looking to latch onto the truck's popularity. In this case, EAA AirVenture Oshkosh came together with Ford to make a completely custom Lockheed F-22 Raptor fighter jet inspired F-150.
The build is pretty intensive with a lift kit, light bar, red/silver/black wrap, custom grill and much more. According to reports, Ford has also included carbon fiber wheel arches, and other cosmetic details to further strive towards a Lockheed F-22 inspired truck.
The Ford F-150 Raptor will make approximately 545 horsepower thanks to a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V-6, Whipple intercooler and a few other goodies under the hood.
The beautiful truck will be auctioned off at the EAA Gathering of Eagles at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The Auction will take place on July 27th.
