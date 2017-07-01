Cadillac and BLADE Team Up For Free Helicopter Rides To The Hamptons
Eight lucky customers get a chance to fly to the Hamptons and use a Cadillac XT5 for free each weekend.
Over the past few yearsBLADE Helicopters has rapidly expanded into an alternative form of transportation to destinations like East Hampton, Nantucket and the like. Affluent New Yorkers have been able to pay $695 to hop over to the Hamptons and enjoy the beautiful beaches. When weather grounds your flight, BLADE's partnership with Cadillac allows customers to enjoy a chauffeured ride to their destination. Whatever the weather may be Cadillac and BLADE ensure their customers they will not miss the first dollop of caviar at the soiree.
Now BLADE and Cadillac are giving eight lucky customers a chance to win a free flight to East Hampton and a free Cadillac XT5 for the weekend. The promotion goes from 7/7 to 8/25 and the participants are selected at random through a notification on the BLADE app. Customers can reserve a BLADE flight departing from East 34th street or West 30th street from virtually any time as the bookings are crowd sourced and subject to popularity.
Most BLADE Helicopters hold eight passengers and are able to travel as far as Nantucket, MA or Newport, RI. It is also worth mentioning that Klemm Real Estate in Litchfield County, CT partnered with BLADE to bring weekenders up to the beautiful northwestern corner of Connecticut, aka Lime Rock Park territory.
