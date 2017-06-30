These Are the Most-Googled Cars in Every State in America
What car is searched for the most in your state?
Different regions of the country are stereotyped for the different kinds of cars they appear to love. For example, New England is generally known for its affinity for Subarus and Volvos, the South loves its pickups, and California is all about its electric cars. A chart from GoldEagle breaks down this game of favorites according to vehicle models most-Googled by state.
According to GoldEagle's Google findings, the most common search favorite across all the states is the Buick Enclave. Subaru holds a similar title of having a handful of its models coming in as favorites across several states—Idaho, Massachusetts, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, and West Virginia. In Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, the Volvo XC70 took the win as the most-Googled car. (Ah, New Englanders and their Volvos.)
The whole list can be found below. Click here for GoldEagle's complete interpretation of the Google results.
- RELATEDMazda Recalls 228,000 Cars Over Parking Brake Failure, Roll-Away Crash FearsIf you own a Mazda3 or Mazda6, be careful parking on a hill.READ NOW
- RELATEDMan Stole $2 Million Worth of Plastic Bins from Fiat Chrysler, Feds SayThe alleged thief used some of the money from selling the bins toward a house.READ NOW
- RELATEDMan Saves His 1961 Chevy Corvette From Fast-Moving California WildfireYour house, your family, or your shiny red C1 'Vette—take your pick.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch the 2017 Honda Civic Type R Rip from 0 to 144 MPHThe most powerful Civic in Honda's history is a complete monster.READ NOW
- RELATEDJapan Wants to Put a Man on the Moon by 2030To boldly go where 12 men have gone before.READ NOW