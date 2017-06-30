Indian Is Selling 50 Commemorative Flat Track Scouts

Indian has blown everyone away with the massive success of their Scout FTR750 in flat track racing. The Indian Wrecking Crew has won the first eight races of the 2017 American Flat Track season and has seen 22 of 27 podiums so far this season.

To commemorate their success, Motorcycle.com reports Indian is offering their fans the chance to purchase one of a limited run of Scout FTR750 models. When you buy the bike, you’re not only getting an extremely successful racing motorcycle, but a VIP viewing experience at an AFT event, where you get access to the pits where you can meet the team. Even better: the next day, you’ll get a flat track riding lesson with a Wrecking Crew racer, so you’ll know how to use your new bike the way it was intended. You're going to want to get good at that, because this baby isn't street legal.