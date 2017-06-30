Watch an Impaired Driver Narrowly Miss Other Motorists Before Launching His Car Into the Trees

A North Carolina man is behind bars after state troopers allege that he took to the roads impaired, according to local news station WBTV. Video sent in by a viewer shows the driver in his Toyota dangerously maneuvering the roads, missing other cars by mere feet. The man filming inside the trailing car called police after noticing the dangerous driving before he started recording the incident. Within seconds of the video starting, the driver is already on the wrong side of the road and swerves into the grass to avoid three oncoming car, just missing a mailbox in the process. He continues onward, barreling into a guard rail and cutting in front of a Jeep and truck to cross the center line again. Shortly after he misses two more vehicles while cutting the median, then crests a hill and finds himself in a patch of grass several times over the next tenth of a mile or so.

They're going to kill themselves or somebody else. They are all over the road. -Reported 911 call by WSOC TV

Unfortunately the video doesn't end there. The driver makes it back onto the road, only to hit another guard rail. He regains control, crests another hill, and crosses into oncoming traffic for the last time. The next sweeping turn proved to be too much for the allegedly impaired driver to handle, as he veers off of the road and ramps his car into a tree. Police reported that the highest mark of impact from the car was eighteen feet above ground. It appears that the driver was ejected from the vehicle. The person behind the camera stopped filming immediately after the impact and began to administer first aide. The driver survived, and thankfully did not cause injury to any other parties while on the road. Police charged the man behind the wheel with Driving While Impaired and Reckless Driving, apparently his first offense. You can watch the video of the crash, below.