Police Say Tennis Star Venus Williams at Fault in Crash That Killed 78-Year-Old, Report Claims

Venus Williams has been described by police as being "at fault" in a car accident that caused the death of a 78-year-old man, according to TMZ.

Williams was involved in an accident on June 9 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, which left 78-year-old Jerome Barson with head injuries. Those injuries led to Barson being in intensive care for two weeks before dying on Sunday, according to TMZ.

According to Barson's wife, who was also in the car and injured, Williams came into the intersection without warning and was T-boned by Barson's SUV.

“(Williams) is at fault for violating the right of way of (the other driver),” the police report said, according to TMZ.

Williams reportedly claimed that the crash was caused by heavy traffic that left her car sticking out in the intersection. According to TMZ, Williams was not under the influence or distracted by electronic devices when the incident went down.

Williams has not yet made any sort of public announcement following the crash.