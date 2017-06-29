Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Crashes During Alleged Street Race in West Hollywood
The supercar's occupants fled the scene after the crash.
A Lamborghini Huracan Spyder was found wrecked Thursday morning in West Hollywood and the car's occupants were nowhere to be found, according to KTLA.
According to the report, the Huracan driver lost control of the supercar and slammed into a parked car. That stationary vehicle then hit another two vehicles. The two people in the Lamborghini apparently didn't stick around much after the car was wrecked, either
“It would seem this Lamborghini was racing with a blue Bentley,” said West Hollywood local, Alex Gardels, according to KTLA.
The report also said that the Lamborghini driver and passenger then hopped into that Bentley and left the scene.
"Neighbors report seeing the occupants, described as black males in dark clothing, exiting the Lamborghini and jumping into a trailing dark colored Bentley before fleeing the scene," an Instagram post from local news organization ANG News showing the scene reads. "A sheriff's sergeant advised his deputies may have been on a traffic stop with the Lamborghini earlier in the evening."
The Huracan Spyder comes with a 602-horsepower V-10 from the factory when in all-wheel-drive trim. It's unclear if the model shown below was all-wheel-drive or rear-wheel-drive.
