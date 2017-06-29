This Porsche 911 Carrera Police Car Will Patrol Austria's Motorways

Everyone loves a completely impractical police cruiser. From the Isle of Man's BAC Mono to Milan's Ferrari 458 Spider to Dubai's Bugatti Veyron, there's something about dressing up a car that normally encourages law-breaking behavior in police livery. It should be an unworkable combination, but it's undeniably cool. So cool, in fact, that even a level-headed country like Austria can't resist when they're given the keys to a Porsche 911 Carrera police car.

Today, Porsche officially handed the Austrian Federal Police a fully-kitted 911 Carrera equipped with the force's color scheme, a real standard-issue light bar, and a police radio system. According to Konrad Kogler, Austria's General Director for Public Security, officers will use the P-car to "demonstrate that you can drive responsibly and carefully even in a powerful sports car."

Hard as that may sound, the Austrian police have some practice in that regard. They used more than a few Porsche 911 Targas as patrol cars back in the 1960s and 70s, as well as a 997 back in 2006.