Grab a 2017 Chevy Corvette for 10 Percent Off MSRP This 4th of July Weekend

Looking for a way to celebrate the greatness of America this holiday weekend beyond baseball, hot dogs, and apple pie? Well, here's a way to honor the U.S. of A and guarantee yourself a few years of driving bliss while doing it: Chevrolet is offering 10 percent off new 2017 Corvette Stingrays.

That works out to anywhere between roughly $5,600 and $8,800 off the cost of the 2017 model year Corvette in stock, depending on what trim and body style you choose and how many options you feel like opening your wallet for. (Interestingly enough, the Chevrolet website lists the stated example as based on a Corvette Stingray with an MSRP of $67,905, about $12K more than the base price for a '17 'Vette. We're not sure where the carmaker got that number from, as it doesn't seem to line up with the base price of any of the the 2017 Corvette trims.)

If an instant markdown isn't quite your style, the Chevy Current Deals website also lists 0 percent financing for 60 months on both basic 'Vettes and those with the Z51 performance package, which is pretty much a must-have for anyone who actually plans on driving their Corvette at more than five-tenths.

The discount is just the latest in General Motors' attempts to convince people to take home a new Corvette. GM offered 10 percent off the 'Vette once back in May, roughly aligned with the Memorial Day holiday; a month prior to that, Chevy was offering up to $8,000 off select Corvette Grand Sport and Z06 models in an effort to move cars off the lot more quickly. America's sports car haven't quite been the sales blockbuster GM would probably like this year—at least in the U.S., where year-over-year sales fell 5.2 percent last month.

Oh, and if you happen to be looking for a recommendation on which Corvette Stingray you should buy, take it from us: coupe, 2LT trim, Z51 package, manual gearbox, magnetic ride control.