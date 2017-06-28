Michelle Rodriguez Threatens to Quit 'Fast & Furious' Movies Over Female Roles
"I hope they decide to show some love to the women... or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise," she wrote.
There have been few things more constant in the Fast & Furious universe over the last 16 years than Michelle Rodriguez. Other than Vin Diesel, she's the only main cast member from the original film to appear in the franchise's latest installment, The Fate of the Furious. But with movies 9 and 10 already on the horizon, is it possible we've seen the last of Letty Ortiz?
Fast 8 was officially released this week for digital downloads, and Rodriguez marked the occasion by posting an ultimatum on her Instagram account—more prominent roles for female characters, or she's out. Though the franchise has added a bevvy of high-profile female actresses during its evolution from a street racing drama to the wildest ride this side of a Marvel movie, most of those have been supporting parts, or one-and-done characters.
It's also true that the Fast & Furious movies feature a much more diverse cast than your average summer blockbuster overall, but it's hard to deny that the male characters drive most of the action, while women like Rodriguez or Jordana Brewster aren't as prominently featured in the main plots. And speaking of those two specifically, Rodriguez previously pointed out the tiny number of on-screen interactions they've shared despite working together for almost two decades.
"I’ve been making movies with Jordana, who plays the sister of Dom Toretto, for 16 years and I can count on one hand how many lines I’ve had to her," she said to Entertainment Weekly. "I think that’s pathetic and it’s [a] lack of creativity."
Fast 9 will hit theaters sometime in 2019—we'll be watching to see if Rodriguez (or Charlize Theron's evil Cipher from Fast 8) makes a return.
- RELATEDWatch Ludacris Recap All 7 Fast & Furious Movies in 8 MinutesLet Tej get you up to speed.READ NOW
- RELATED'F8 of the Furious' Is the Biggest Global Movie Opening, EverAction franchises are like strays: If you keep feeding them, they'll never leave.READ NOW
- RELATEDThese Wild Renderings Modernize the Original Fast and Furious CarsAs the series lives on, so do the cars.READ NOW
- RELATEDSomebody Edited Jerry Seinfield Into "Fate of The Furious" and It's Actually GoodThe Porsche-loving comedian joins the blockbuster flick in a way you didn't see coming.READ NOW
- RELATEDNo, The Rock Doesn’t Regret Calling Fast 8 Co-Star Vin Diesel a “Candy Ass”The actor also admits he hates sports cars, because he can't fit in them.READ NOW