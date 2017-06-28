Michelle Rodriguez Threatens to Quit 'Fast & Furious' Movies Over Female Roles

There have been few things more constant in the Fast & Furious universe over the last 16 years than Michelle Rodriguez. Other than Vin Diesel, she's the only main cast member from the original film to appear in the franchise's latest installment, The Fate of the Furious. But with movies 9 and 10 already on the horizon, is it possible we've seen the last of Letty Ortiz?

Fast 8 was officially released this week for digital downloads, and Rodriguez marked the occasion by posting an ultimatum on her Instagram account—more prominent roles for female characters, or she's out. Though the franchise has added a bevvy of high-profile female actresses during its evolution from a street racing drama to the wildest ride this side of a Marvel movie, most of those have been supporting parts, or one-and-done characters.