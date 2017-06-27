Ford Focus RS Put to Work as Chase Vehicle for the Tour de France

When picking out a vehicle to act as a chase vehicle in the Tour de France, one needs to consider agility, speed, and size. Volvo wagons have always been a fan favorite but the new Ford Focus RS may be a worthy contender with its 350-horsepower 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-four under the hood.

With this in mind, Ford has continued its partnership with Team Sky this year and has outfitted a Focus RS to act as a chase vehicle for the team. According to Ford, the Focus RS that will be used has a livery matching Team Sky as well as a heavy duty roof rack designed to hold up to 772 pounds. The Ford Focus RS will also be used to carry tools, team members, food and any other supplies needed to keep Team Sky in the race.

Ford has also provided Team Sky staff with a Ford S-Max, Edge, and Transit.