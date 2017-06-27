Ram Unveils 1500 Tungsten Limited Edition As Its New Luxury Pickup Trim

As much as we may want to deny it, luxury pickups are definitely a thing, and they've only become even more important for Ram since the brand branched away from Dodge. Ram currently has several luxury trims like the Long Horn, Laramie, and Limited circulating among the 1500, 2500 and 3500, but they're looking to add one more. According to the Fiat-Chrysler-owned truck manufacturer, those trucks will receive a new range-topping trim called the Limited Tungsten Edition.

This new edition will have a tungsten grille up front, tungsten "RAM" badging on the tailgate and plenty of other luxuries to compete with Ford's King Ranch and Chevy's High Country. The leather seats will be frost and indigo-hued, the exterior will feature a sport hood, color-matched door handles, bumpers, mirrors and much more.

According to Ram, "premium truck buyers will recognize the attention to detail, surrounded by quality materials."

Although this is all fun and good, it also begs the question: at what point does a pickup lose its function? If you are going to have indigo carpet floors, beautifully-wrapped leather interiors, massive wheels, and chrome accents, is the truck still able to work the job site?

For most people, the answer will probably be that they never intended to work the truck hard, but it is interesting to see the pickup segment expand into the luxury market, almost replacing the large luxury SUV for some buyers. Ram also stated that 40 percent of its Ram 3500 sales were done in one of its three luxury trims.

The Ram 1500 Limited Tungsten will start at $55,120.