East Coast Defender's Honey Badger Is a Corvette-Powered Stick Shift Land Rover

The maniacs at East Coast Defender are no stranger to building lustworthy Land Rover Defenders. The Florida-based company has been restoring and restomodding old Landies for years now—in particular, carving out a nice niche for itself dropping LS3 smallblock V-8s usually found under the hood of Chevy Corvettes into the off-roader's boxy nose. The company's latest project, however, takes things a bit further: Not only did East Coast Defender drop a Corvette engine into a Land Rover, the team also outfitted it with a manual gearbox.

The build is named 'Project Honey Badger,' presumably after the six-year-old Internet meme and not the compact suppressed firearm designed for American special forces. From the outside, only a true Land Rover buff would be able to distinguish this Honey Badger from any of the other Defender 90s roaming the world; apart from the LED lighting, the only thing that stands out is how new the vehicle looks in spite of its classic status.