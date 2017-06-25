Texas Mom Punishes Two Toddlers Locking Them In Hot Car, Killing Both

Children are still dying in locked, hot cars. Most instances have explanations that are innocent enough. Fatigue-induced negligence and/or a gross underestimation of how hot a metal box can get parked under the summer sun aren't excusable, mind you, but most times, do not come from a place of malice. Sadly, this is not one of those times. (Despite the perpetrator's attempts to make it appear so.)

In a report by The Washington Post, two toddlers aged 2 years and 16 months were found dead in a 2010 Honda Crosstour on May 26th. In Weatherford, Texas, temperatures reached a high of 96 degrees that day. When probed on how long the children were trapped in the sweltering car, their mother, 24-year-old Cynthia Marie Randolph said, "no more than an hour" and that the kids had somehow locked themselves in the car on their own.

On Friday, however, Randolph was arrested and charged with two first-degree felony counts of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury after admitting that she was the one to lock her kids in the car in order to "teach them a lesson." From The Washington Post: