Would You Buy the Porsche 917K from Steve McQueen's Le Mans for $16 Million?

How much do you think someone would pay for a top-tier piece of automotive history? For a race car that not only won the 24 Hours of Le Mans, but would go on to star in one of motordom's most-beloved films about the famous endurance competition? For a Porsche that's been graced by the presence of Brian Redman and Steve McQueen? Or, in other words—how much do you think someone might fork over for the 1970 Porsche 917K bearing chassis number 917-024?

Well, if you're Gooding & Company, you're guessing somewhere in the realm of $13 to $16 million.

At least, that's what the auction house is reportedly estimating this Porsche 917K will sell for when it hits the block at Pebble Beach come August.

It is, by most measures, a ridiculous sum for a car—but few cars can claim a history like this 12-cylinder Porsche's. After 917-024 revealed itself to be capable of record-setting pace in the hands of famed Porsche driver Brian Redman in the 1970 Le Mans Tests, setting the stage for the model's victory at the 24-hour race in 1970 and 1971. From there, it was sold to Porsche factory driver Jo Siffert, who turned around and leased it to Steve McQueen for his 1971 racing epic, Le Mans.