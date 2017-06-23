700-Mile Lamborghini Aventador SV and Matching 52-Foot MTI 'Lamboat' For Sale

Summer is officially upon us, and if you've got an empty bay in your garage, a vacant slip at your marina, and a cool $2.2 million burning a hole in your pocket, then buddy, do we have some good news for you. Now's your chance to snag the ultimate twofer on eBay—a 2016 Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster and a 52-foot, custom-made MTI G6 catamaran that looks exactly like its landlubbing fraternal twin.

And when we say exactly, we mean it. The 2017 MTI G6 already has a supercar vibe about it, but south Florida restaurant mogul Gino Gargiulo spared no expense in turning the boat into a true ocean-going Lambo. The catamaran features authentic Lamborghini headlights and taillights—all of which work—as well as seat shells, side mirrors, switches, air conditioning vents, and a steering wheel straight off a real Aventador, all waterproofed and retrofitted for maritime duties.