Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Shows Off 2004 Ford Bronco Concept in Movie Teaser
A recent Instagram post showed the 2004 Ford Bronco concept in the background.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, with his 89.2 million Instagram followers, is a massive public figure. Previously, Ford has worked with the superstar to debut its refresh on the 2018 Ford Mustang, and now it looks like it might be flirting with promoting the all-new Ford Bronco—or at least the more than 10-year-old Bronco concept.
In a recent Instagram post, The Rock showed off the 2004 Ford Bronco concept from a scene in his upcoming movie Rampage. This may seem like just some production gimmick but according to Ford spokesperson Mike Levine, the concept shown "does not represent the future Bronco beyond sharing the iconic Bronco name."
So what's up with this Rampage movie and this old Bronco concept?
As we know, the Bronco is making a return alongside a new Ranger pickup. No one has much of an idea of what it will look like—though we've heard it could have a V-6 engine with the option of a manual or automatic transmission. Almost every other detail, though, remains to be seen. And apparently, The Rock can't help us.
- RELATEDWas the Fast 8 Feud Between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel a Hoax?Oh, trust us, folks. This report gets even weirder.READ NOW
- RELATEDVin Diesel Is the Fast 8 ‘Candy Ass’ Dwayne Johnson HatesAnd the Fast 8 crew is taking The Rock's side.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Rock Just Gave Us a Sneak Peek at the Cars of Fast 8Vipers and Lambos and concept cars, oh my.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This Cummins Diesel-Powered Ford Bronco Barrel Through the SnowThe video also features a twin-turbocharged Cummins Ford F-250.READ NOW
- RELATEDNew Ford Bronco Could be Developed in AustraliaCould Detroit's next jacked up SUV be made down under?READ NOW