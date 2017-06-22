Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Shows Off 2004 Ford Bronco Concept in Movie Teaser

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, with his 89.2 million Instagram followers, is a massive public figure. Previously, Ford has worked with the superstar to debut its refresh on the 2018 Ford Mustang, and now it looks like it might be flirting with promoting the all-new Ford Bronco—or at least the more than 10-year-old Bronco concept.

In a recent Instagram post, The Rock showed off the 2004 Ford Bronco concept from a scene in his upcoming movie Rampage. This may seem like just some production gimmick but according to Ford spokesperson Mike Levine, the concept shown "does not represent the future Bronco beyond sharing the iconic Bronco name."