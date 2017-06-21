Washington State Patrol Targeting Left-Lane Slowpokes This Week

There are few things more maddening than sliding into the left lane to pass someone, only to run headlong into an oblivious fool tootling along at five under the speed limit. Washington State Patrol knows how you feel—that's why they've launched a new awareness campaign and ticketing blitz this week aimed squarely at left-lane campers.

KING 5 News followed Trooper Brooke Bova on Monday as she issued warning after warning to drivers over their plodding pace in the left lane. For anyone who's spent time fuming on the back bumper of one of these rolling roadblocks, hearing Bova tell one of them "I have been behind you for a couple of miles, and you were the lead car with a long line of cars behind you" is music to the ears.