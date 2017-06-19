Roush Performance's 727 Horsepower P-51 Mustang Is Insane

Roush has always done a nice job of taking the conventional Ford Mustang GT and transforming it into something outlandish. The Roush P-51 Mustang is the company's latest creation and boy does it pack a punch. According to reports, the P-51 will pack 727 horsepower and 610 lb-ft of torque. The power comes from the standard 5.0-liter V-8, but with a 2.3-liter Eaton TVS supercharger strapped to the top.

Owners can choose between a six-speed manual transmission or six-speed automatic to accompany the massive power plant. In addition the mechanical upgrades, the P-51 will also have a custom front fascia, carbon fiber front splitter, carbon fiber rear spoiler and ram air hood and much more. Perhaps one of the cooler modifications is an iPhone app controlled active exhaust system. The finished product is an aggressive look, with power to match. Unfortunately, we have yet to see the P-51 in action, but we have a sneaky feeling it will be equally as terrifying as the Dodge Challenger Hellcat or Ford Mustang GT350.

Pricing will be around $70,000 or more as the package alone is $42,500.