Novitec's Widebody Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Is a Supercharged Summertime Stunner

Starting in the front, the new bumper purportedly reduces front axle lift to sharpen up the steering. Those beefy front fenders add about 2.4 inches of total width and feature special three-slot vents to increase airflow to the front brakes. The midsection of the car is left at its stock width, but the rocker panels are redesigned to incorporate more cooling vents for the rear brakes. Meanwhile, the bulging rear fenders are almost a full five inches wider than a normal Huracan, finishing off the car's hourglass shape.

There are a host of optional naked carbon fiber accent pieces available, but the upgrades go beyond cosmetics. A 1.4-inch suspension drop and staggered 20/21 inch front-and-back wheel sizes further tightens up the handling, but the real magic is under the hood. While it may seem sacrilege to some to supercharge one of the last great naturally-aspirated engines out there, it's hard to argue with 860 horsepower and 709 lb-ft of torque. We don't have any performance numbers yet, but throw in an optional lightweight Inconel exhaust derived from Formula One cars, and you've got yourself something close to a world-beater.

Like every other awesome limited edition Novitec job, the N-Largo Huracan Spyder is being built in minuscule numbers—just 11 convertibles finished in brilliant Verde Mantis will be produced for the lucky few with enough scratch to snap one up. That's probably not you, unfortunately, but you can still gawk with the rest of us.