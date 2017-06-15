Amazon's The Return Documents the Ford GT's Legendary Le Mans Tale
Time to drop what you're doing and watch this now-essential motorsport film.
The new Ford GT hasn't stopped since its introduction in 2015. Ford's dedicated team was able to turn it from a prototype to a full-on race car in just a year and a half, quick enough to have it run in last year's 24 Hours of Le Mans—and win its class. That victory came exactly 50 years after the GT40 knocked Ferrari out and created what many consider to be the top moment in motorsport history. With all of these accomplishments racked up, the GT has earned its own Amazon documentary, dubbed The Return, a film that chronicles the hero car's legendary history from 1966 to today.
This picture features behind-the-scenes looks at what it took for the Ford team to return to Le Mans. Interviews with execs like Raj Nair, the man responsible for the quick turnover from concept to production, give an inside view to the GT as an internal operation. Collectively, the documentary harkens back and incorporates the company's racing history with today's efforts to show what makes the GT a legend in its own right.
With the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans coming this weekend, now is the perfect time to delve into a film celebrating the race. Accompany The Return with another Amazon special, Le Mans: Racing is Everything, and you'll be brushed up on all your history prior to this year's running.
Stay tuned to The Drive's coverage of the 24-hour race, and in the meantime, catch up on what you've missed during this year's WEC season.
- RELATEDLe Mans Is All About Watching This Driver Try to Repair the DeltaWingThe embodiment of Le Mans.READ NOW
- RELATEDGet Psyched for Le Mans with This New Amazon Prime Series"Le Mans: Racing is Everything" is an emotional look at the "Mount Everest of racing."READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Year's 24 Hours Of Le Mans Spotters Guide Is OutIf you are watching the 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend, this guide is a must-have.READ NOW
- RELATEDLe Mans Test Concludes With Mixed Results For Porsche919 Hybrids refrain from simulating qualifying while the 911 RSRs storm the timesheetsREAD NOW
- RELATEDTony Kanaan Will Replace Injured Sebastien Bourdais at Le MansBourdais's IndyCar replacement has not yet been decided.READ NOW