Amazon's The Return Documents the Ford GT's Legendary Le Mans Tale

The new Ford GT hasn't stopped since its introduction in 2015. Ford's dedicated team was able to turn it from a prototype to a full-on race car in just a year and a half, quick enough to have it run in last year's 24 Hours of Le Mans—and win its class. That victory came exactly 50 years after the GT40 knocked Ferrari out and created what many consider to be the top moment in motorsport history. With all of these accomplishments racked up, the GT has earned its own Amazon documentary, dubbed The Return, a film that chronicles the hero car's legendary history from 1966 to today.

This picture features behind-the-scenes looks at what it took for the Ford team to return to Le Mans. Interviews with execs like Raj Nair, the man responsible for the quick turnover from concept to production, give an inside view to the GT as an internal operation. Collectively, the documentary harkens back and incorporates the company's racing history with today's efforts to show what makes the GT a legend in its own right.