Jerry Seinfeld's 2007 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Headed to Auction

If you've ever wondered just how many Porsches Jerry Seinfeld has in his possession, the answer is soon to be one less than whatever it is now. The comedy legend has apparently decided to part ways with his 2007 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, putting it up for sale at a Russo and Steele auction in Monterey, California this August.

The winning bidder will get to enjoy one of the finest race-bred P-cars out there. Following in the footsteps of their legendary RS models, Porsche introduced the GT3 nameplate in 1999 to demarcate their track-focused road-going 911s—stripping the luxurious interior down to its bare bones, adding a host of new aerodynamic features, and redesigning the naturally-aspirated, flat-six engine to squeeze even more power out of it. In 2003, they followed up with the introduction of the even-angrier GT3 RS models, which are essentially street-legal race cars built for homologation purposes.