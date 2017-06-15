Jerry Seinfeld's 2007 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Headed to Auction
Now's your chance to follow in the footsteps of the famed Porsche fanatic.
If you've ever wondered just how many Porsches Jerry Seinfeld has in his possession, the answer is soon to be one less than whatever it is now. The comedy legend has apparently decided to part ways with his 2007 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, putting it up for sale at a Russo and Steele auction in Monterey, California this August.
The winning bidder will get to enjoy one of the finest race-bred P-cars out there. Following in the footsteps of their legendary RS models, Porsche introduced the GT3 nameplate in 1999 to demarcate their track-focused road-going 911s—stripping the luxurious interior down to its bare bones, adding a host of new aerodynamic features, and redesigning the naturally-aspirated, flat-six engine to squeeze even more power out of it. In 2003, they followed up with the introduction of the even-angrier GT3 RS models, which are essentially street-legal race cars built for homologation purposes.
Porsche unveiled the 997 GT3 RS in February 2006, finally blessing the United States with a few examples after not selling the previous-generation GT3 RS in North America. On top of the "zero lift" aero kit, Porsche Active Suspension Management system, and a 409-horsepower engine, the so-called 997.1 GT3 RS was further lightened and given a wider stance at the rear to help it carve almost any corner. Just 410 were sold in the United States...and one of them was snapped up by Jerry Seinfeld.
Lest you think that there must be something wrong with the the race-bred 997.1 GT3 RS for the ultimate Porsche connoisseur to dump it, Seinfeld has been pretty vocal in the past about simply not having enough time to enjoy all the cars he owns. When he sold off 15 Porsches in one fell swoop at last year's Amelia Island Auction (estimated to be just 10 percent of his collection at the time), he told Top Gear that he was selling "just to see the look of excitement on the faces of the next owners, who I know will be out of their minds with joy that they are going to get to experience them."
