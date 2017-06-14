Sub-2 Second 0-60 Dash Could Be "Interesting Target" for New Tesla Roadster, Elon Musk Says

While Tesla may be preoccupied with the upcoming launch of the affordable Model 3 and the subsequent arrivals of the Model Y crossover and Semi long-haul commercial truck, sooner or later, the brand will circle back around to a new version of its first model: the Tesla Roadster. Company execs have said as much; indeed, Elon Musk himself has revealed it will be the fastest Tesla, and said the carmaker is saving a so-called "Maximum Plaid" acceleration mode specifically for the new car.

But just how quick might a new Tesla Roadster be? After all, the company's Model S P100D luxury sedan can blast from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 2.3 seconds in bone-stock form—and the stripped-down Tesla Model S race car used in Electric GT is quicker still. Drop that powertrain into an honest-to-God sports car equipped packing software hacks that let it go to Plaid, and, well...could the future Tesla Roadster become the first production car to break the two-second barrier in the sprint to 60?

Maybe, according to Musk. As is his fashion, he expressed his thoughts on the matter on Twitter, in response to a tweet from a curious user.