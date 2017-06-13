Undisguised Tesla Model 3 Spotted at California Supercharger

As we inch closer towards the official launch of the Tesla Model 3, everyone is itching to see it in its final form. We're not quite there yet, but a new batch of pictures from Redditor WattLOL showing an undisguised pre-production Tesla Model 3 at a Supercharger near Coalinga, California gives us the most detailed look yet at the planned mass-market electric car.

Although it’s fully-functional vehicle free of camouflage, it’s still clearly a pre-production model. Some of the giveaways include tape hiding some wires on the front driver’s side quarter and large panel gaps in several places on the body that should be tightened up by the time it debuts. There aren’t a lot of surprises, as it looks a lot like the white Model 3 spotted on a California highway last month and the black “release candidate version” Elon Musk showed us in March. However, it’s still cool to see this gallery of high-quality pictures of the car in the flesh.