Gran Turismo Sport Will Hit Stores in Fall 2017
The PS4 driving sim is officially set for a fall 2017 release...for now.
Originally to be released by the end of 2016, the still-unreleased Gran Turismo Sport (it's 2017, if you didn't notice) is now slated to grace the PlayStation 4 sometime this fall. Announced by publisher Sony ahead of Monday night's E3 presser, GT Sport will finally deliver a Gran Turismo experience made for PlayStation's latest console—but probably not the Gran Turismo experience you may remember from previous titles.
This time around, Polyphony Digital has taken a different tack than previous installments. The number of cars has been reduced to around 140 and a focus on real-world, FIA-sanctioned, online competition is now the headlining feature, no doubt spurred on by the success of the GT Academy program. Creator Kazunori Yamauchi calls it a major transformation—the dawn of the second era—of his franchise. Besides, Forza Motorsport seems to have filled their old spot as digital automotive encyclopedia fabulously during Gran Turismo's long absences.
One thing that hasn't changed, however, is the racing franchise's place as a graphical tour de force. On PS4 Pro, Sport will feature 4K, HDR, 60 fps, VR support, the works. Couple that with the improved audio and a solid-yet-accessible physics model and you have quite the technical achievement.
Gran Turismo Sport will be out on PS4 and PS4 Pro this fall....unless it gets delayed again. Which, with Polyphony's track record, isn't all that unlikely.
However, PS4 owners looking to get in on some racing right freakin' now can sign up here for the ongoing closed beta—The Drive's first impressions of which can be found here.
