Gran Turismo Sport Will Hit Stores in Fall 2017

Originally to be released by the end of 2016, the still-unreleased Gran Turismo Sport (it's 2017, if you didn't notice) is now slated to grace the PlayStation 4 sometime this fall. Announced by publisher Sony ahead of Monday night's E3 presser, GT Sport will finally deliver a Gran Turismo experience made for PlayStation's latest console—but probably not the Gran Turismo experience you may remember from previous titles.

This time around, Polyphony Digital has taken a different tack than previous installments. The number of cars has been reduced to around 140 and a focus on real-world, FIA-sanctioned, online competition is now the headlining feature, no doubt spurred on by the success of the GT Academy program. Creator Kazunori Yamauchi calls it a major transformation—the dawn of the second era—of his franchise. Besides, Forza Motorsport seems to have filled their old spot as digital automotive encyclopedia fabulously during Gran Turismo's long absences.