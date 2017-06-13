1,000 MPH Bloodhound SSC Will Begin Testing In October

The Bloodhound SSC crew has two missions in mind with their upcoming land speed machine—break the standing land speed record of 763.035 miles per hour, then go onto beat that by eclipsing 1,000 mph. That's easier said than done, but if anyone can do it, it's wing commander Andy Green and his team of engineers. According to Autocar, initial speed testing of the Bloodhound will begin in October in preparation for their coming record attempts, each one faster than the last.

One month prior to these speed tests, the car will reportedly undergo a variety of checks to make sure everything is in order. This includes brakes, electronics, and engine parameters that will be vital to both a safe acceleration and deceleration from these world-beating speeds.

Testing will be conducted in the United Kingdom, at Newquay's 1.7-mile airstrip. Speed runs will start at 200 mph and gradually increase from there; if all goes well through these trials, the Bloodhound will be packed up and moved to South Africa. The nation plays host to an 11-mile track that should allow the machine enough room to hit its initial goal of 800 mph.