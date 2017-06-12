Jay Leno Is the Proud New Owner of a 2017 Ford GT

You really need to hand it to Ford's engineers and marketing team for creating such a successful PR campaign with the new Ford GT . Although the car is a true performance marvel, the marketing team has taken the car's exclusivity and hype to the next level. So much so that celebrities like Jay Leno just need to stand in front of the car for 10 seconds and say "we'll have a road test for you very, very soon," is enough to make people go nuts.

According to Jay's little chat in the Restoration Blog video embedded below, we can expect a video review of the 2017 Ford GT from him in the next few weeks. We also know John Cena may be receiving a Ford GT, so we can only dream of these two celebrities coming together to do a collaboration review. It could quite possibly be the weirdest automotive review team-up ever.

As you probably know by now, the Ford GT is a 647-horsepower 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 that can blast to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds. Jay is one of the lucky folks to get a piece of history by purchasing one of the first 250 made. Ford stated it will be producing 250 GTs a year for a total of four years (which adds up to 1,000 supercars in total, for you non-math people).