BMW X7 Concept Coming to Frankfurt in September, Report Claims

A report by Autocar on Monday suggests we will finally get our first glimpse of BMW's Range Rover-hunting X7 full-size SUV at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September this year. Soon to become the girthiest member of the BMW family, the X7 is set to be the vehicle with which the Bavarians will battle the likes of the GLS from Mercedes-Benz, Audi's upcoming Q8, and of course, the aforementioned venerable Range Rover.

Previous reports have suggested the X7 will come in two flavors: a standard three-row, seven-seat people hauler and a four-seat, ultra-luxurious chariot of opulence. (In other words, one destined for the Montessori drop-off processions and the other for chauffeur duty outside of the Ritz-Carltons of the world.)

Developed with the U.S. and Chinese markets in mind, neither version of the X7 will come cheap. BMW head of sales and marketing Ian Robertson told Autocar, "We will have some versions that are top-end luxury, as well as more mainstream versions. I can’t talk about pricing now, but given that this car will have all the technology and luxury of the 7 Series, it gives you a pretty good idea of the price point we’re talking about." So, expect to pay well into the six-figure ranges (in dollars and euros) if you'd like a well-equipped X7.

Busting the myth that the X7 will merely be a stretched X5, Robertson said, "If you put both cars next to each other, the resemblance is small in terms of wheelbase, etc. We’re not going to just extend the wheelbase, it’s a complete[ly] new panel cell."

In terms of engines, nothing is confirmed yet, but a hybrid option will almost be guaranteed.

And let's end on a positive bit of news for American workers: When the BMW X7 is ready for production, it will be manufactured Stateside in the company's plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina.