This 2JZ-Swapped Jeep Wrangler on Craigslist Is Unholy in the Best Way

The seller claims a stock ECU and fuel system are the only things keeping this Jeep from putting down truly insane power figures. That might be true, but it's possible the axles tell a different story—the ad doesn't note whether the TJ came with optional Dana 44 or standard 35 axles, the latter of which would really struggle to hold it together with that much power. That could explain the welded rear differential and disconnected front. But even if that's the case, the bones are there for creating the world's unlikeliest drift champion.

Either way, the rest of the build looks mighty fine. There's a quartet of racing seats from an Acura RSX Type S slotted into the interior, a new suspension to reduce the chance of flipping and killing yourself, some new Yokohama AT tires and Mickey Thompson wheels, a digital tachometer, and only 90,000 miles on the body and "much less" on the 2JZ. According to the listing, the only things wrong are missing heater lines, non-functional air-conditioning, and a gas gauge that needs to be wired up.

Is this 2JZ-GTE-swapped Jeep Wrangler worth $20,000? Considering the amount of cash that likely went into its creation, we'd have to say probably, but that's for the eventual buyer to decide. One thing there's no debating—it sure is one of a kind.