Here's Richard Hammond On His Hospital Bed 'Not Dead,' Post-Crash

Some scary moments yesterday out of Switzerland when The Grand Tour host Richard Hammond had to be airlifted to hospital after wrecking a Rimac Concept One electric supercar on a hillclimb course. Despite the massive crash and subsequent fire, Hammond came away with no serious injuries, citing only a fractured knee. According to Amazon, Richard was conscious, got out of the car himself, and was able to talk. The cause of the crash currently remains under investigation.

In a bed-side video posted to Drivetribe earlier this morning, Richard himself gives us an update, eases our concerns, and confirms that he is, as his co-star Jeremy Clarkson put it on Twitter, "mostly ok."