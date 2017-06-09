2018 Honda Accord Teased, Engines and Transmissions Revealed

The Honda Accord has been a go-to choice for mid-size sedan buyers looking for a low-maintenance, impeccably built, and respectably sporty machine for the past four decades. The completely overhauled, 10th-generation Accord is set to introduce itself sometime later this year, but that hasn't stopped Honda from trickling out some vital info on its critical and commercial darling beforehand.

The Japanese automaker has released powertrain details for the upcoming 2018 Honda Accord, along with an official shot of the test mule. The redesigned Accord will come with three engine choices: a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder likely lifted from the Civic, a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder taking the place of the outgoing V-6 option, and a "next-generation" two-motor hybrid system developed in-house.

More interestingly, perhaps, are the transmission options on tap. Honda has—thankfully—kept the six-speed manuals around for both gasoline engines. If the mere thought of feathering a clutch on the daily commute grinds your gears, Honda hasn't forgotten about you either. Buyers that opt for the upmarket 2.0-liter Accord will have the option of a 10-speed, Honda-developed automatic transmission—the first ever ten-speed fitted to a front-wheel-drive car. So, if you're looking for the mid-size sedan with the most number of gears, the upcoming 2.0-liter Accord is the car for you. Less excitingly, the non-manual transmission option for the 1.5-liter model will be a CVT.

According to Honda, the new car will be the most stylish, refined, fuel-efficient, and fun-to-drive Accord ever. Quite a tall order, considering how fun and competent Honda's previous mid-size offerings have been over the years. Looking at how successful the redesigned Civic has been, though, color this writer stoked for this new Accord. (That said, that the first car I ever drove was a '92 DX, which was eventually replaced by a '16 Sport. So this author might be a little biased.)