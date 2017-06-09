2018 Volvo XC60 Commercial Uses Safety Tech to Tug At the Heart

Volvo has always been at the forefront of safety technology, and continues to be with the redesigned 2018 Volvo XC60. The crossover underwent drastic changes; it now closely resembles the child of an V90 and XC90, and comes with three engine options—a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, and a turbocharged and supercharged hybrid 2.0-liter four-cylinder. The power ranges from 250 horsepower all the way to 400 hp, and the best 0-60 miles per hour time is an impressive 4.9 seconds.

But as always, this Volvo is as much about safety as it is luxury or performance—and the commercial you see below speaks volumes about Volvo's focus on safety. Between City Safety Collision Avoidance Technology, Blind Spot Information Systems, and five-star safety ratings, Volvo's vehicles are ready to transport precious cargo—or protect the valuables outside it, too.

In the video below, you see a mother and daughter talk about what the daughter intends to do with her life, stemming from her first day of school. We follow the girl not just on her way to school, but on her way forward in time, seeing all the wonderful experiences that await her in the future.

Towards the end of the commercial, the little girl starts to walk across the street, crossing in front of a distracted driver. Rather than forcing us to watch a Level 1 pediatric trauma event or traffic fatality take place, the Volvo XC60's City Safety technology kicks in and brings the vehicle to an emergency stop, saving the day—and leaving the girl's future open to everything.