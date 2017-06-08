2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Spotted Hiding Something Huge Under Its Hood
Just how much power will the upcoming 'Vette have?
Yet another Corvette ZR1 prototype has been spotted, and this time, it looks like it's covering up something sneaky. No, not active aero or anything like that—a monster engine. The car sports a bulging hood under all of that camouflage, revealing what will surely be the most potent powerplant in the GM lineup. We've already heard it run around the Nurburgring, but now we get a chance to see the underlying details of the next generation super 'Vette.
Chevrolet announced late last year that it would be reintroducing the dual overhead cam engine to the upcoming Corvette lineup under the name LT5. That same name was used to identify the ZR1 engine in the 1990s, so it seems possible we're looking at an all-new version of that motor. Seeing as the hood on this prototype is much taller than that on the current Corvette Z06, which uses a conventional pushrod V-8, it's likely that we'll be seeing an overhead cam engine find its home in the coming ZR1.
We're yet to hear a release date for the upcoming ZR1, but it's suspected to drop sometime during this calendar year. Reports say that Chevrolet is planning on debuting the car either at a summer IMSA race or a Corvette Museum event, meaning it could arrive within the next few months.
Until then, we'll continue to speculate about what crazy numbers this 'Vette will really produce. The prototype Corvette ZR1 reportedly ran a 7:30 at the Nurburgring in traffic, so it'd be reasonable to assume an epic time once it gets a crack at an official run.
