Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Chevy Corvette ZR1 Can Be Yours for $98,000

When the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 dropped onto the scene nearly a decade ago, it upended the entire American sports car scene with its supercharged 638-horsepower V-8 and supercar-rivaling performance, earning its poster a place on the bedroom walls of red-blooded American males everywhere alongside pictures of NASCAR drivers and Sports Illustrated swimsuit models alike. The interceding years have seen the ZR1's star fade a bit, but even with a new ZR1 on the horizon, the C6-generation version's place in history will not soon be forgotten.

Why do we bring this up? Well, it's all prelude to a news item that celebrates not one but two icons of the very recent past: If you hop on eBay Motors before Sunday, June 11th at 3 pm Eastern time, you can scoop up Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s personal 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 for a Buy It Now price of $97,978.

Even without Dale Junior's signature on the registration, this particular ZR1—on offer by the Fairfield Auto Group in Pennsylvania—would be considered a cherry example of the breed. The car has a mere 1,523 miles on the odometer, and according to the listing, comes clad in a custom color combination that regular folks couldn't spec out from the factory. The car was the 23rd ZR1 to roll off the assembly line, the eBay page states, adding that the car was handed over to Earnhardt by Rick Hendrick himself.

The price, however, is rather on the high side for a low-mileage C6-gen Corvette ZR1. While the Chevy known as the "Blue Devil" during development sold at a base price of $105,000 back in the first year of the Obama administration, these days, ZR1s like Earnhardt's can be found for $80,000 or so. Blame (or credit) the C7-generation Corvette Z06, at least in part, which combines equal or better performance with superior build quality at a base price of $79,450.

Still, there's presumably at least one Dale Junior fan out there with deep pockets and a love for Corvettes for whom this '09 Corvette would be the car of his (or her) dreams. Here's hoping he or she stumbles across it before Sunday afternoon.