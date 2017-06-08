Thursday's Isle of Man TT Races Cancelled Over Rain, Flooding

All racing and practice sessions planned for Thursday at the 2017 Isle of Man TT have been cancelled due to torrential rains, heavy fog, and flooding on the course, according to a statement released by the race's organizers.

Unfortunately, the event's second Supersport race, previously scheduled to start this afternoon, will not be run this year due to timing issues. A special TT Zero race for electric bikes was also rained out, although the statement notes that discussions are underway to reschedule that for sometime this weekend.

The conditions are so bad that the course's famed Mountain Road had to be shut down entirely due to flooding, according to the BBC, though it has since reopened for motorists.

While it's undoubtedly disappointing for the racers, the Isle of Man TT is already dangerous enough without the extra challenge of a wet track. Three men have already lost their lives this year in separate incidents; Davey Lambert, 48, passed away on Tuesday night after crashing in a race on Sunday, while Jochem van den Hoek, 28, and Alan Bonner, 33, were both killed in crashes yesterday.