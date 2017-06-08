Next Honda NSX Could Be an All-Electric Hypercar Slayer

On the heels of reports that the new Toyota Supra may partially be powered by electricity, Honda is already discussing further electrifying the next-generation of their halo supercar, the NSX.

In a report by Autocar, Honda R&D head Sekino Yosuke says the Japanese automaker is interested and open to making the next NSX an electric-only affair. More specifically: a 1,000 horsepower, quad-electric-motored hypercar-killer capable of going from 0-62 mph in 2.5 seconds and 0-124 mph in 6.2 seconds. Many have described the current NSX as a poor man's Porsche 918 Spyder. If this volt-powered NSX does come to fruition as described, it could make it a bona fide 918 Spyder alternative.

The intentions stated by Yosuke aren't merely examples of wishful thinking rooted in dreams and pixie dust either, as the statements were made during a demo of the Acura EV Concept—an all-electric, four-motored, 1,000 hp Pikes Peak race car that just happens to wear the bodywork from an NSX.