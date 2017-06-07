First 2017 Honda Civic Type R Being Auctioned Off to Benefit Kids With Cancer
Bidding has already begun on Bring a Trailer.
A good car for a good cause. The first 2017 Honda Civic Type R, VIN number 01, is being auctioned off on Bring a Trailer—and once sold, Honda will donate the cash raised from the hot hatch's sale to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, to help kids afflicted with cancer.
The 306-horsepower, front-wheel-drive sports machine went up on the enthusiast-beloved auction site Wednesday. At the time of this writing, the listing has seven bids, and is currently sitting at $35,000.
"The Civic Type R has long been forbidden fruit for enthusiasts in the U.S., so we thought it would be fun to offer one lucky customer a shot at owning the first of its kind in America while benefitting the leading nonprofit solely dedicated to finding a cure for childhood brain tumors, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation," senior vice president of American Honda Autos, Jeff Conrad, said in a press release.
The example being auctioned off is painted in Honda's Aegean Blue Metallic—basically, Subaru's World Rally Blue, but in Honda world. To us, it looks pretty damn stunning.
The auction ends on June 15th, so get your bid in now.
