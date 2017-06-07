Fisker Reveals More Photos of 'EMotion' Car Ahead of August Debut

Despite being around for some time, Fisker isn't the name that pops up when someone mentions "luxury electric car." The sales of their hybrid Fisker Karma broke no records, perhaps because it was a luxury car with a GM-based 2.0-liter turbocharged power plant, or because of a 20 kWh battery that provided 32 miles of electric range. Before production of the Karma shut down, around 1,600 units were sold under the Fisker brand, though you can buy basically the same thing with a new badge.

This time around, Fisker is focusing not just on luxury, but on efficiency as well.

After filing for bankruptcy and selling off the rights to the Karma, Fisker reopened doors under the name Fisker, Inc., and began production on a new vehicle. Later, it opened a battery tech division called Fisker Nanotech. The goal: develop a long-range, fully electric, luxury vehicle.

Instead of batteries, the EMotion will be using supercapacitors to store energy and provide a charge to the electric motors. A supercapacitor, unlike a lithium-ion battery, can charge in just seconds, has an exponentially higher cycle life, and can store tremendous amounts of power. The claimed result is a total range of over 400 miles, a figure that puts Tesla's Model S to shame by offering 65 additional miles than its highest-range P100 variant.