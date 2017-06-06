The Cars and Cars 2 'Honest Trailer' Drops Ahead of the Cars 3 Release

So, here's something you probably didn't know about us: We at The Drive happen to be big fans of YouTube channel Screen Junkies's "Honest Trailers" franchise. You wouldn't know this, because, well, it's never come up. But every now and again, our personal YouTube browsing habits and our professional lives happen to line up. For example...when Screen Junkies whips up an Honest Trailer for the Cars franchise ahead of the release of Pixar's Cars 3 on June 16th.

But as anyone who's seen the first Cars flick knows, there's not all that much to complain about. So instead, the writers spend much of their time mocking Cars 2, the critically-panned sequel that saw Larry the Cable Guy's Tow Mater caught up in an international conspiracy after being mistaken for a spy. (Yeah, there's a reason you don't remember it.)

Wondering if the folks behind this Honest Trailer will touch on the perpetual question that seemingly lies at the heart of the Cars universe? Well, don't worry—they hit it about 25 seconds in. "Just don't ask where all the humans are, because we're either extinct, murdered by our cars, or we merged with them to become some sort of unholy man-car hybrid," the narrator says in his Epic Movie Guy voice. "Hmm. Probably shouldn't think too hard about that."

But the pull of all the Cars world's deep questions prove too much for the Screen Junkies team to resist, so the better part of the tail end of the trailer is spent examining them, including...well, we don't wanna give it away, so just watch the trailer for yourself.