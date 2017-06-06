Wimmer's 790-HP Mercedes-AMG C63 S Wagon Is Nothing Short of Ridiculous

It's hard to scoff at the Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon once you see it in person. The beautiful blend between functionality and performance would make any rational person fall in love with it. Unfortunately, an AMG version of the E-Class wagon isn't currently available in the U.S.; for now, those of us who live Stateside can only enjoy the E400. However, Europe still gets the privilege of not just that new E63 wagon, but also scores the Mercedes-AMG C63 S Estate.

Still, for some people, the potent twin-turbocharged V-8's 500-plus horsepower isn't enough for for them, and they opt for something with a little more kick. That's where Wimmer comes into play. Thanks to heavy-duty engine bay modifications, the Wimmer-tuned C63 S Estate makes 790 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. The power boost comes primarily from an software tune and upgraded turbochargers, but additional power is also found from a new fuel pump, intercooler, and stainless steel exhaust.

Wimmer also installed a KW coilover suspension, 20-inch BBS rims, and and aggressive body wrap for added badass effect. If you want your wagon to look like the one you see below, though, be prepared to spend an additional $33,220 on top of the C63 S wagon's base price...and be prepared to move to Europe, too.