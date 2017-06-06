Volkswagen Will Keep Selling the Old Tiguan Alongside the New Tiguan

Good news for those looking to get into a technically-new compact German crossover on a budget. Turns out, Volkswagen is planning to keep the outgoing Tiguan on the dealership menu alongside the newly redesigned, bigger Tiguan, according to a report by Automotive News. The older car will officially be sold as the "Tiguan Limited" and will only come in one trim level, said Tiguan product manager Jeff Ng.

The Tiguan Limited will be built in Germany as it always has, while the new, non-Limited Tiguan will be built in Puebla, Mexico with pricing information on both set to be announced sometime this month. We think it's safe to assume that the old Limited model will be significantly cheaper than the Tiguan proper, though.

According to Ng, "The segment is huge. There’s a broad range of price points, and we think with this new car, we can still offer the current Tiguan as Tiguan Limited for customers that are looking for different content, different size and different price."

Offering "legacy" models alongside their younger replacements under a slightly altered name is not unprecedented. Nissan did the same thing when the Rogue was redesigned for the 2015 model year, continuing to offer the outgoing car as the Rogue Select. In Canada, Volkswagen themselves offered up essentially reskinned versions of the Mk4 Golf and Jetta as the Golf and Jetta City well after their original production runs.

The brand new 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan will be bigger than its predecessor and ride on the acclaimed MQB architecture that underpins the Mk7 Golf, Audi A3, and a slew of other current and upcoming Volkswagen Group automobiles. If that doesn't sound appetizing, VW will still sell you the OG Tiguan (likely) on the cheap.