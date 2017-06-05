New Porsche 911 GT2 RS Coming This Summer, Will Make More Than 650 HP

It should come as no surprise that Porsche's dual penchants for building ever-more-exciting performance models and a seemingly-endless stream of 911 variants are on the verge of colliding in the form of a new 911 GT2 RS. After all, we've already seen prototype versions bopping around the Nurburgring, presumably in hopes of humbling the Lamborghini Huracan Performante and its 6:52 lap time dancing in its ECU.

But now, thanks to a few lucky [expletive deleted] out there in the journalistic community who recently secured passenger-seat time in the GT2 RS prototypes, we actually have some concrete facts about the upcoming ultimate 911.

First and foremost: The new Porsche 911 GT2 RS will make at least 650 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.

That comes from both Top Gear and Evo, both of whom had a chance to speak with Porsche GT boss Andreas Preuninger as part of their shotgun rides in the car. And both said that figure is conservative; the new GT2 RS could crank out more when it's finally homologated for production. That power comes courtesy of a 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six like the one found in the 911 Turbo S, but it's more than just a tweak and a tune. The GT versions's engine scores new turbos and internals, enabling Porsche to crank up the boost pressure; there's also a new titanium exhaust system and a BMW M4 GTS-like water-based intake cooling system.

Unlike the Turbo models it's based on, the GT2 RS will be rear-wheel-drive only; like the Turbo, however, it will only come with a PDK gearbox, as the RS model is all about track times, baby. Likewise, the suspension is basically the same setup 911 Cup race cars use when they hit the 'Ring, according to Evo. An electronically-controlled limited-slip diff helps parcel out the power to the gargantuan rear rubber—325/30/21 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires whipped up just for the new Porsche, Evo says. (The front axle connects to the road through 265/35/20 Michelins.)

Much like its predecessor of years past, the 991-generation 911 GT2 RS will look every part the supercar-slaughtering screamer it promises to be. Top Gear says the final version will boast a big ol' front splitter, lots of visible carbon fiber, and an impressive rear diffuser—perhaps even one that moves, if we're lucky. One feature setting the GT2 RS apart from other 911s: The hood will boast twin NACA ducts to feed air to the standard carbon-ceramic brakes.

If the basic GT2 RS isn't hardcore enough for you, Porsche will also offer a Weissach Pack a la the 918 Spyder that cuts 66 pounds out of the roughly-3,300-pound car by swapping out pieces such as the wheels and cage for lighter parts.

And one more thing: The new Porsche 911 GT2 RS will make its debut this summer. Which means we're at most three and a half months from seeing this monster revealed.