Nurburgring Music Festival Rock am Ring 'Interrupted' by Terrorist Threat
Rock am Ring at the Nurburgring has been halted because police have "concrete evidence" of a terror risk.
Rock am Ring, a large music festival held in Nurburg, Germany adjacent to the Nurburgring Nordschleife has been put on hold Friday night by event organizers after being notified by police of a "terrorist threat," according to a Facebook post on the festival's official page.
Local police said in a statement that there is "concrete evidence" of a possible terrorist threat to the music festival.
Prior to the announcement of this threat, police had arranged to step up their presence at the music event.
"With regard to the latest attack on a concert in Manchester, the security concept for Rock am Ring was modified in advance and the number of the operational forces increased significantly to around 1,200," police wrote in a statement (translated from German). "We take all references and all suspicious moments very seriously and go after them intensively."
Event organizers said on Facebook that they "hope that the festival will continue tomorrow."
A police investigation is currently ongoing.
- RELATEDLamborghini Urus Spotted Testing in Disguise at the NurburgringIs a four-door crossover the right move for Lamborghini?READ NOW
- RELATEDListen to the 2018 BMW M8 Roar at the NurburgringThe camouflaged car made a very public (and loud) debut at the 24 Hours Nurburgring race.READ NOW
- RELATEDListen to This 2018 Range Rover Sport SVR Scream Around the NurburgringLions, tigers, and Range Rovers, oh my.READ NOW
- RELATEDTerrifying BMW E30 Crash Shows What Happens When You Lose Your Brakes At 100+ MPHThe owner and the driving instructor somehow walked away from this crumpled mess.READ NOW
- RELATEDThese Unassuming Planes Have Been Key Players in America's War on TerrorFor years, the U.S. Air Force's 318th Special Operations Squadron's small PC-12 and C-145A aircraft supported secretive operations across five continents.READ NOW