Tesla CEO Elon Musk Vows to Perform the Tasks of Injured Factory Workers
"At Tesla, we lead from the front line, not from some safe and comfortable ivory tower," Musk wrote in an internal email.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that he would step into the duties of any employee that gets injured on the job, the executive announced to his workers in an internal email Wednesday. The promise comes after an announcement that Tesla would be getting a new human resources head and following various public complaints made about the quality of the work environment at the Fremont, California factory.
The email, shared by the Tesla Model 3 forum and confirmed for authenticity by Electrek, was apparently sent out to the whole electric car company's staff earlier this week. In the body, Musk explained how he wants his company to handle employee injuries and that he wants to be made aware of any issues as soon as they happen.
In May, The Guardian reported that ambulances have responded to the Tesla factory more than 100 times since 2014 for various injuries. In that story, Musk was quoted saying that his employees were “having a hard time, working long hours, and on hard jobs," but that their safety is important to him. The company also noted that its factory's safety record gotten vastly better recently, according to The Guardian.
Apparently, the problem is now serious enough—or Musk is just trying to show he cares enough—that the chief executive is willing to take the place of any workers who get injured.
