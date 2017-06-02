Lamborghini Urus Spotted Testing in Disguise at the Nurburgring

But the question remains, is this vehicle out of character for Lamborghini? The LM002 may have broken the four-door ground for Lamborghini, but with one look at it you can tell it's nutty enough to be a Lamborghini. But with a pug-like face resembling a Renault Megane, it appears the Urus is Lamborghini resigning to being as mass-market as six-figure cars get.

Like the rest of Lamborghini's current lineup, including the Huracan and Aventador, its styling is conservative for the price. Even Richard Hammond is critical of Lamborghini's current stock, and if you go back and look at it, the Huracan is really just an evolved, tamed version of the Sesto Elemento and Gallardo. The Aventador itself looks like a copy/paste version of the Reventon.

So, is the Urus really a car fit for Lamborghini? Yes, but that's because Lamborghini has somewhat lost what made them special: their insanity. In that regard, the Urus fits in perfectly.