All-New Rolls-Royce Phantom to Debut in London This July

The new Rolls-Royce Phantom will be revealed in a display alongside a handful of vintage Phantoms from the past 92 years at an event in London in late July, according to a press release from the automaker posted on Thursday.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom has lived a vibrant life through several generations since it was first revealed in 1925. Over those 92 interceding years, the model has existed in one version or another as the world changed for better and for worse, and continues to do so. As a reflection of those many decades, Rolls-Royce is organizing a gathering of eight different Phantom models built since the original version of the vehicle landed all those years ago.

Rolls-Royce explained in its press release that it will be announcing which Phantoms will be making an appearance at the show in London over the course of the next eight weeks, with the first installment being revealed today: the "Fred Astaire Phantom I," which is being loaned to Rolls from the Petersen Museum. (The company's teaser for the Fred Astaire Phantom also included a sneak peek of the new Phantom's grille, which you can see above.)

Production of the outgoing Phantom VII ended in late 2016. This event will provide Phantom aficionados with an early look at the upcoming generation of the ultra-luxurious British sedan.