Robert Melville Named Design Director at McLaren Automotive
The 39-year-old designer has been with the company since 2009, says 14 new models are in the pipeline.
After a long history of designing cars for the supercar brand, Robert Melville is taking the reins of the McLaren Automotive design team. Now given the title of design director, Melville will be overseeing the addition of a whopping 14 new models.
Melville's design experience includes the 2001 Mini Cooper, the Ferrari F430, the Fiat 500, as well as the McLaren P1, 650S, 675LT; he also served as lead designer on the 720S. (Clearly, all his time and energy at the company shows that he deserves the new title.)
Melville will be replacing Frank Stephenson, who will reportedly be going back to the folks at Mini.
Melville started his career with Jaguar Land Rover, and worked with General Motors UK before joining the McLaren team in 2009 as a senior designer. He then became a lead designer for McLaren in 2014, and held that role until his recent promotion.
No word on when the next 14 models will grace our website, but The Drive will be sure to keep you posted on any additional developments.
- RELATEDBlocks-Long Nissan Skyline Burnout Leads to $1,000 Ticket On Facebook LiveYou know it's bad when the first thing the cop says is "It's gonna be very expensive, man."READ NOW
- RELATEDMcLaren Still Houses Plenty of Spare Parts for Your F1 Road CarMSO has your back.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Guy Is Driving a McLaren F1 from London to SpaCan you think of a better road trip?READ NOW
- RELATEDMcLaren F1 Team Will Stick With Honda Engines in 2018Honda, McLaren just can't quit you.READ NOW
- RELATEDF1 Teams Renault & McLaren Think'll Somehow Do Better in MonacoBoth teams have endured an atrocious season, but they say the light at the end of Turn 9 is visible.READ NOW